The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have paid a special tribute to Australia's firefighters, paramedics and police on Thank a First Responder Day.

Kate added: "Sadly, you are now on the frontline of yet another emergency. The COVID-19 outbreak has brought first responders across Australia together again. Day in, day out, paramedics, police, firefighters and support staff work tirelessly to keep everybody safe, often risking not only their physical health, but also their mental wellbeing."

She continued: "You should be immensely proud of everything you do, and we send our best wishes to you all and to your families."

The Aussie centric video is undoubtedly a special one for the country as the royals very rarely make such a direct address in this way - so their sentiment was certainly appreciated.

And of course, there was something else very special about the video - Kate's outfit.

The inaugural day clearly struck a chord with the royal pair, who dressed up in their Sunday best for the special video, where they both spoke their praises of those working on the frontline Down Under. Instagram/YouTube

Wearing a bright buttercup yellow dress, which is designed by Roksanda Ilincic, viewers were immediately struck with a sense of familiarity.

Oh yes, we've definitely seen this frock before - only, it was six years ago, and it was actually worn in Australia!

Indeed, it appears the Duchess opted for the yellow and white design for a second time to honour the country, in what appears to be a meaningful show of solidarity.

Kate wore the fitted midi-length style, rumoured to be worth about $1,600 AUD, while visiting Sydney in 2014, a stop-off on the couple's whirlwind tour of the nation.

The Aussie centric video is undoubtedly a special one for the country as the royals very rarely make such a direct address in this way - so their sentiment was certainly appreciated. Getty

What’s more, in February, there was speculation the royal couple were in talks to return to Australia in the wake of the bushfire crisis.

They were set to tour some of the bushfire ravished towns, as well as connecting with some of the people who had been affected by the crisis.

But then the coronavirus pandemic hit, so it's not surprising the royal couple’s plans were seemingly postponed and the trip has not yet come to fruition.

That said, it's never off the cards. Perhaps when this turbulent period passes, we'll have another royal tour right on our doorstep.

