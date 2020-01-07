Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a heartfelt message about the Australian bushfires, which has seemingly sent social media into overdrive. Getty

The royals added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all the people and communities who are affected by this devastating event.

“We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives, and the brave firefighters who continue to risk their own lives to save the lives of others.”

The post garnered hundreds of thousands of likes, with many shocked fans talking to Instagram to comment on the devastating bushfires and the royals’ message.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Duke and Duchess posted a lengthy message about the fires, along with a heartbreaking image of a kangaroo jumping in front of a burning house. Instagram

“How about let’s DO SOMETHING WORLD? These fires have been burning since September and only now are they receiving the attention they should appreciate the DOC devotion to climate crisis. Unfortunately, it’s now all hands-on deck,” one person wrote.

“This is terrible, as the younger generation we don’t want to grow up with stuff like this,” another person stated.

A third person added: “My heart hurts for Australia, pray there is an end before more wildlife is gone forever.”

William and Kate’s message comes after Harry and Meghan took to Instagram to offer words of support as well as links to the NSW Rural Fire Service and the Red Cross Australia.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those across Australia who are continuing to face the devastating fires that have been raging for months,” read the Instagram post.