Royal fans are used to seeing the Cambridges in more formal settings. Getty

However, the way everyone communicates - not just the royal family - has changed because of the pandemic.

“Even an institution that is more than a millennium old must adapt to the times we live in now," Ms Carroll explained.

“The royal family has been a constant presence in the lives of the public for more than a thousand years. “And part of 'keeping calm and carry[ing] on' is the ability to continue to communicate effectively, continually, and in a reassuring manner. “

Since the lockdown measures came in to place in the UK six weeks ago, Kate and William have continued to engage with their patronages and charities, and share the details on social media.

And it's clear from their posts they have taken on a more relaxed and informal style.

Since the couple has been in quarantine at their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall, their Instagram posts have featured adorable photos of their children, that are not professional photographs but taken on their iPhones.

The couple have also shared their first-ever public engagement by video call, as they dialled in to talk with students and staff at Casterton Primary Academy.

They even shared a video of the whole family 'clapping for carers' and William took part in a comedy sketch for charity.

Their conduct has demonstrated a new era for the royal family.

Ms Carroll said: “Kate and William represent the future of the monarchy.

“So it’s really imperative in times of uncertainty and crisis such as this, that they—both as representatives for the way in which young married parents are coping, but also as the face of the monarchy, remain a presence in people’s lives.

“And for now, social media is the only safe, effective, and efficient way for them to remain so (and still curate their messaging and appearances).”