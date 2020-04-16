Will and Kate may be forced to fund Harry and Meghan's lavish lifestyle.

It is thought that when William and Kate take on their new titles, they'll continue to provide extra funds for Harry and Meghan.

According to online magazine The Talko, Prince William may show some "brotherly love" towards Harry and agree to continue paying for his brother and Meghan's new LA lifestyle.

The magazine reported: "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be stepping down from their royal duties but they are still part of the family.

"They are giving up a significant source of income and it’s expected that Prince Charles will privately subsidise their lifestyles.

"When Prince William inherits the rights to the Duchy of Cornwall, it’s likely that he and Kate will be responsible for helping out Harry and Meghan if they need it."

Harry, Meghan and their son Archie are now living in the US. Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have always relied on money from the Duchy of Cornwall, with their website showing the funds Prince Charles has been passing them making up nearly 95 percent of their annual income.

And while the couple declared in January they wished to become "financially independent" from the royals, it remains unclear whether they will also reject Charles' help, or William's in the future.

The Sussexes stepped down from their royal roles on March 31 and moved to the US with their son, Archie Harrison.