Prince William and Kate Middleton have seemingly given themselves a virtual makeover of sorts – by changing their names on social media. Getty

Both Instagram and Twitter accounts now boldly state: “The official account of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, based at Kensington Palace.”

Enthusiastic royalists were quick to comment on the regal changes, with one fan tweeting: “I got used to ‘Kensington Palace,’ but the new name is probably more appropriate.”

Another person stated: “Finally, they changes their username on their social media accounts (Instagram and Twitter) but I was very surprised that "The" didn't happen to their titles on Instagram.”

Eagle-eyed fans who took to the royal duo’s Instagram on Twitter accounts on Monday noticed that the formally titled Kensington Royal handles had been changed. Instagram

A third person added: "I like that - comes across as more personal!"

Wills and Kate’s Instagram now boasts 11.8million followers, while their Twitter account has 1.9 million followers.

The royal renaming comes after Wills and Kate recently changed their profile pic on both Twitter and Instagram.

Trading in their handle names, which first appeared in 2014, Wills and Kate have now given their accounts a more personal spin by opting for the title of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Twitter

Following the launch of the clap for carers movement, the couple updated their photo with a snap of themselves and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“Yayy! I love how the entire RF is getting better and better at social media. But I hope the name ‘kensingtonroyal’ is never changed, I love it so much,” a fan wrote at the time.