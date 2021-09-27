There are more than a few “noses are out of joint” over Philip’s loyal friend, Penny Knatchbull (left), being left many of his personal belongings. Getty Images

“But that’s nothing compared to the battle over his military medals going on, with Charles, William, Edward, Andrew and Harry,” says the source.

“Their timing is bizarre and it only makes everyone more upset. Charles and Edward were teamed up against Andrew, who’s making a play for Wood Farm [Philip’s hunting lodge at Sandringham], but have since fallen out over their dad’s Land Rovers.”

Sources add that the Queen and other women in the family are “disappointed in the boys”.

“Philip sorted all this out many years ago and made his wishes clear,” adds the insider. “But Charles hinting that Edward may not inherit the Duke of Edinburgh title proves that Philip’s sons don’t care what he wanted.”

Read more in this week's New Idea, on sale now.