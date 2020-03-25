Prince Henrik of Denmark, the ten-year-old son of Prince Joachim and Princess Marie, has been tested for Covid-19 after suffering asthma complications.
The family returned to Denmark from their home in France and the young royal was taken to the Royal Hospital in Denmark.
He was tested for the virus along with other breathing problems associated with asthma.
Henrik was given the all clear following the test and the family are now staying at Amalienborg Palace in the Danish capital of Copenhagen, while the country is in lockdown.
The royals released a press statement that translated from Danish reads: “Prince Henrik was studied at the Royal Hopsital for breathing problems associated with asthma.
“Prince Henrik was also investigated for Coronavirus. The test was negative.”
This comes after the news that another royal, Prince Albert of Monaco, tested positive for Coronavirus.
Prince Albert has tested positive for the virus.
The 62-year-old head of state revealed his diagnosis last week and that he was continuing to work in isolation form the palace.
He has since given an update on his health.
“A little news. Condition unchanged. Little fever, little cough,” Albert said. “Vital signs all good. The doctors are satisfied for now.”