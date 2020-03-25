Prince Henrik of Denmark, the ten-year-old son of Prince Joachim and Princess Marie, has been tested for Covid-19 after suffering asthma complications.

The family returned to Denmark from their home in France and the young royal was taken to the Royal Hospital in Denmark.

He was tested for the virus along with other breathing problems associated with asthma.

Henrik was given the all clear following the test and the family are now staying at Amalienborg Palace in the Danish capital of Copenhagen, while the country is in lockdown.