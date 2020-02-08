Prince Harry has revealed that he has been in therapy for the last seven years to deal with the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana. Getty

“Harry also touched on Megxit, saying while it has been very difficult on him and Meghan, he does not regret their decision to step down as senior royals because he wants to protect his family.”



“He does not want Meghan and their son Archie to go through what he did as a child,' the source said.



Another source said the royal parents to baby Archie Harrison made a “smart move” taking the gig at the 1 Hotel South beach, which was attended by business heavyweights such as Bob Kraft, Alex Rodriguez and Magic Johnson.

It is understood the royal couple made a whopping $500,000 from their appearance. Getty

“[It was] a very smart move to get in with some of the world’s richest people,” revealed the insider.

“The conference is all about building wealth for future generations, and making the world better for future generations, a topic close to Harry’s heart.”



“Harry talked a lot about his and Meghan’s decision to step down as senior royals, because of the trauma he suffered and how he doesn’t want the same to happen to his family.”



Princess Diana passed away on the 31st of August 1997, after a car crash in a road tunnel in Paris, France. Getty

“He said despite how difficult the separation with the British royal family has been, he does not regret their decision, saying that he and Meghan are optimistic about their future, optimistic about being able to be financially independent while still working on projects that mean a lot to them and supporting the charities they believe in”.

The news comes shortly after an LA celebrity endorsement firm used the details of Meghan and Harry to promote its services, falsely announcing that the Sussexes had joined its roster of clients.

The royal family was forced to deny a connection to Fame by Sheeraz - whose clients include Kim Kardashian - after the social media company posted on Instagram alleging the couple were linked to the firm.

“Sheeraz, Inc is now taking appearance and endorsement requests for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle @sussexroyal Sheeraz, Inc clients from Middle East, India, the US and Asia can send us official offers and we will take them directly to their representatives," the post read.

The Palace has now come out swinging to the couple's defence and said it is “categorically untrue” that Harry and Meghan have enlisted the services of this business, according to The Sun.