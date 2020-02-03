Prince Harry is said to be struggling with the move.

The former senior royals and their baby Archie have forged ahead with establishing a new life in Canada. Meghan,

38, in particular, appears to be relishing her new-found freedom and is busily making future plans for her career as well as the Sussex Royal brand.

But an insider exclusively tells New Idea that Harry is said to be “struggling to cope behind closed doors” – and it’s become a source of “tension” for the couple.

But an insider exclusively tells New Idea that Harry is said to be “struggling to cope behind closed doors” – and it’s become a source of “tension” for the couple.

“He’s starting to have grave doubts about his decision,” the source reveals.

The Duke and Duchess were the picture of joy at their engagement press conference.

Not only is Harry reportedly struggling to adapt to life outside the palace walls, but he is also said to be worried about Meghan’s desire to start working straight away so soon after relocating their lives.

While Meghan has always spoken out proudly about her various projects, Harry could fear that his wife’s plans for Canada could become overwhelming for their family – especially after such a big change.

And while the duke and duchess are determined to live as private citizens, there is also mounting concern that the royals will struggle to deal with the ongoing attention.

As a clear sign that he’s not coping, the source claims that Harry has become a recluse.

“Harry’s barely left the house since arriving back in Vancouver,” the insider revealed.

“[He] has retreated into a shadow of the man he once was – staying in bed for hours during the day, refusing to take calls from concerned loved ones, avoiding social arrangements with Meghan and generally acting incredibly distant and down,” the insider adds.

Now, pressures are mounting for Princess Diana's youngest.

However, there is one person who has been a surprising beacon of support to Harry – his brother, Prince William.

Harry and Wills had barely been on speaking terms just prior to the royal exodus.

It is well documented that the brothers had a falling out in the lead-up to Harry and Meghan’s 2018 royal wedding after Wills allegedly expressed concern about the whirlwind romance with the Hollywood actress.

At the time, Harry is said to have felt slighted by his brother’s remarks, interpreting them as Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton being unsupportive of his relationship with Meghan.

The Duke and Duchess relocated to Canada with their son Archie.

But in the aftermath of his recent exit, Harry reportedly had “an emotional phone conversation” with his brother, admitting he now understood his brother’s concerns.

“He’s admitted William could have been right about being influenced by Meghan,” the source adds.

Wills has reportedly sprung into action to help his younger brother.

“William’s now planning to jet to Canada alongside one of Harry’s best friends, Charlie van Straubenzee, amid their growing panic over his mental state and fears he could be heading for a full-blown breakdown,” the source reveals.

The source adds that William has also enlisted the help of Harry’s ex, Cressida Bonas, who also allegedly speaks regularly to Harry. The source adds that she too holds grave concerns about Harry’s welfare.

“Cressida Bonas contacted William in a panicked state of frenzy last week after fearing Harry was about to snap,” the insider says.

“They all agreed an intervention needed to be staged in a bid to save Harry and try to get him and Archie back to the UK before he hits rock bottom and is in so deep he’s unable to ever turn back.”