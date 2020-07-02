Harry delivered a poignant message. The Diana Award

The Duke continued to say he was fully committed to being a part of the solution, and to being a part of the "change you are all leading".

"Now is the time, and we know that you can do it."

The virtual awards ceremony encourages young people to follow in Diana's footsteps with her belief that they have the power to change the world.

This year's awards were held on what would have been Diana's 59th birthday, July 1 - a day that was undoubtedly emotional for Prince Harry.

The Duke referenced his late mother in his delivery, saying how much it meant to him to be a part of the awards.

"[The Awards] honour the legacy of my mother and bring out the very best in people like you."

"I know that my mother has been an inspiration to many of you, and I can assure you she would have been fighting your corner. Like many of you she didn't take the easy route or the popular one or the comfortable one. But she stood for something and she stood up for people who needed it," Harry continued.

Harry adored his mother Diana. Getty

"Right now, we're seeing situations around the world where division, isolation and anger are dominating as pain and trauma come to the surface," Harry continued in his speech.

"But I see the greatest hope in people like you, and I'm confident about the world's future and its ability to heal because it is in your hands."

According to PEOPLE, Harry and Meghan have been taking an active approach to the ongoing work to fight systematic racism.

"They are holding calls with community leaders and organisations but are doing that privately as they continue to see how they can play a role. But they also want to learn and talk about it like the rest of us," a source told the publication.

There's no doubt the pair will incorporate this work into their new foundation, Archewell, which is yet to be formally launched.

