Rumour has it Prince Charles is upset Harry (right) won't be heading back to the UK for Christmas. Getty

“Charles knows what this means, and it hurts deeply,” says a palace source, adding the matter has been made even worse by knowing Meghan will need to return to London in January for court, regardless.

“With all this talk that Harry sees David as his North American dad, and barely bothering to enter into conversation with Charles about coming home, it’s clear to one and all that Harry no longer sees the royals as his family – or, indeed, Charles as his father.”

Instead, it’s believed the Sussexes are hosting a Christmas extravaganza at their new $20 million Montecito mansion for their rich, new Hollywood pals – and not even a polite invite has been extended to their British rellies.

Prince Charles (left) had hoped that the 2020 festive season just might provide the chance to get his warring sons in the same room. Getty

“Meghan’s always loved entertaining, though it’s been taken to the next level now she’s a duchess with A-list mates,” the source continues.

“Harry’s looking forward to a day free of the shackles of the Queen’s exhaustive Christmas Day itinerary, from church to outfit changes and three rich meals per day, all with the kids stashed away in a separate part of Sandringham from their parents.”

Despite this idyllic, simple scene of American festivity, sources say that deep down, Harry knows the stakes of his decision.

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, plan to celebrate Christmas with his “father figure”, Canadian millionaire David Foster, 70 (left), and wife Katherine, 36 (right). Getty

“Charles is a proud man, and Harry knows he’s offered far more olive branches than his dad would usually be willing to give,” says a source close to the Sussexes.

“He doubts he’ll get an invite to private family events. He’s basically exiled at this point.”

