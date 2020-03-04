Prince Harry made an emotional phone call to his ex girlfriend Chelsy Davy ahead of his wedding to Meghan Markle , according to unearthed reports.

Harry and Chelsy first met in 2004, and were an on-again off-again couple until May 2010.

The pair remained friends after their breakup, and insiders close to Harry have revealed the Prince made a "parting call" to her before he married Meghan.

Writing in Vanity Fair in 2018, royal author Katie Nicholl explained how Chelsy had “a tearful phone call” with her ex.

A source explained how it was to be the former couples’ “final call”, “a parting call in which they both acknowledged Harry was moving on”.

The insider continued: “Chelsy was quite emotional about it all, she was in tears and almost didn’t go to the wedding.

“In the end, she went and promised Harry she wouldn’t try and gatecrash the party.”