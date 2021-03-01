Eugenie and Harry used to 'thick as thieves'. But, since Megxit, their relationship has cooled. Getty

“Eugenie planned on Harry being a godfather to her firstborn for years,” explains a source.

“It was meant to be a nod to their closeness. But that is gone, and so are Eugenie’s good feelings toward Harry.

"There’s a pretty stark difference between them now - Eugenie named her son after their sick grandfather.

"Meanwhile, Harry’s over in America taking petty potshot statements at the royal family in press releases, all the while Philip is in hospital. That was very much the final straw for Eugenie.”

Eugenie and Jack recently welcomed their first child, but were soon upstaged by Meghan and Harry's baby announcement. Instagram

And Eugenie’s frustration towards the Duke would have only grown after the Sussexes successfully upstaged herself and Jack yet again.

Barely days after Eugenie and Jack introduced their newborn August to the world, Harry and Meghan stole their spotlight with their own baby announcement.

Indeed, the Sussexes are pregnant with their second child.

Harry and Meghan confirmed the news via their representatives, with a gorgeous picture of the pair in their back yard, smiling as Meghan lies in Harry's lap with her baby bump visibly beneath a flowy dress.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," a spokesperson reportedly confirmed to US publication People magazine.

It's not the first time Meghan and Harry have stolen the spotlight. Getty

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," they added.

The stunning photo was reportedly taken by the couple's friend and longtime photographer, Misan Harriman, who captured the pic using an iPad.

"Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow," Misan captioned the snap, which she shared on her Instagram.

"Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!" she added.

And it’s not the first time it’s happened. On Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s 2018 wedding day, Harry and Meghan reportedly chose to share their pregnancy news with their royal family members.

It's not looking good for Eugenie and Harry's relationship.

