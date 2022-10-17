Harry and Meghan have suffered a series of "setbacks" of late. Getty

“These big companies they’ve teamed up with are sick of waiting and are ready to cash in on their investments into the Sussexes,” says a well-placed source. “It’s been a rough week of negotiations and the Sussexes don’t have the upper hand they thought they did.

“There are rumours that Netflix would rather not screen their show at all if it’s watered down, and the same could go for Harry’s book. The entire debacle has Harry, in particular, feeling trapped by his commitments with Meghan and unwanted by his family.”

Will Harry and Meghan attend the coronation? Getty

Adding to Harry’s nightmare, his father, King Charles has settled on a date for his coronation – and the Sussexes aren’t impressed.

The auspicious occasion will be held at London’s Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, which just so happens to be Harry and Meghan’s son Archie’s fourth birthday.

“Harry and Meghan haven’t taken this well,” says a source. “He could have chosen literally any other day, but for some reason he decided on his grandson’s birthday.”

A palace insider reveals, “Charles made the choice based on important public engagements and appearances. He couldn’t factor in people’s birthdays as well.”

The coronation date has been set for May 6 - Archie's birthday. Getty

Whether it will be a diary conundrum for the California-based couple is another question.

“Charles isn’t even sure whether he’ll invite them anyway,” says the Buckingham Palace source.

“He is under massive pressure to trim the guest list, so it might be core working royals only.”