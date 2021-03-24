“I intend to help create impact in people’s lives." Getty

He also revealed that he has been using the Silicon Valley startup's resources for a couple of months.

"I was matched with my coach who, quite frankly, is truly awesome and has always given me sound advice and a fresh perspective, which is so valuable," he said. Alexi Robichaux, the CEO of BetterUp, also said on the company's website that Harry is a "true citizen of the world", and that his dedication to bringing attention to the "diverse needs" of people and also advocating for mental health initiatives, is what makes him perfect for the role. "As a member of the BetterUp executive team, Prince Harry will expand on the work he’s been doing for years, as he educates and inspires our community and champions the importance of focusing on preventative mental fitness and human potential worldwide," he said.

Harry will use what he has learnt over the years to help fulfil this new role. Getty

Harry also shared a few words on the company blog, saying: "What I’ve learned in my own life is the power of transforming pain into purpose."

He also added that during his decade in the military, he learnt that "we don’t just need to build physical resilience, but also mental resilience".

And in the years since, he says his understanding of what resilience means has been shaped by the thousands of people and experts he has met along the way.

Harry is expected to spend some time at the startup's San Francisco headquarters in the future, and to also participate in meetings and appear at special company events.

His brother William also announced a new title. Getty