Getty

According to palace insiders, whilst the memoir had been signed off by Harry, as soon as the queen passed away, he requested a number of alterations be made amid fears that his final draft "might not go down well’ with his family amidst an already strained relationship.

A source told The Daily Mail that the move to delay the release of the memoir had “thrown a spanner in the works”.

“There may be things in the book which might not look so good if they come out so soon after these events. He wants sections changed now. It’s not a total rewrite by any means. He desperately wants to make changes. But it might be too late”.

The news comes after Penguin Random House had already demanded a rewrite after the first draft was deemed 'too touchy-feely' and placed too much focus on mental health issues.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex controversially withdrew from the royal family in 2020. Getty

Literary agent Matt Latimer told the New York Times: “Is his goal to enhance his celebrity with a certain sector of the public, or is it to repair the rift with his family?”

“Those are competing goals to some extent, and it’s hard to do both.”

Royal biographer Tina Brown, author of The Diana Chronicles and The Palace Papers, does not think the contentious biography will ever “see the light of day”, according to The Daily Telegraph.

“They are now in this bind, where they've taken all this money and Harry has made this book deal where he's supposed to spill everything about his horrible life as a royal, but now he's actually tortured about it because he understands there is no way back if he does it,” she said.

“If the book continues, I don't think there is any way for Harry to return. So my view has always been that the book won't see the light of day.”

It remains to be seen what will happen with the memoir, but New Idea can reveal that it is now due to be released to the public on January 10, 2023, at least for now.