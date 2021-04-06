“It seems to be a very popular thing to do around here." Getty

Meghan is a known wine lover who pre-royal life had a lifestyle blog called The Tig, which was named after the Tignanello, her red wine of choice.

Local resident, Penny Bianchi who lives near Harry and Harry, spoke to the Daily Mail UK about the strong likelihood of the couple choosing to venture into the competitive wine industry.

“Investing in wine is pretty common in Montecito.

“I've got a bunch of friends who have wineries, I even know a couple of people who have vineyards on their own properties.

“It seems to be a very popular thing to do around here so I wouldn't be surprised if Harry and Meghan did the same,” said Penny.

These rumours have begun to circle less than a day after Meghan’s coffee company was ousted for working with a Chinese state supplier with links to genocide.

Meghan is known for her love of food and wine. Getty

Meghan invested in Clevr Blends as her first independent move after leaving the royal family with her husband Prince Harry in December.

The brand, which apparently prides itself on its ethical practices, has been caught using the oat milk supplier Xinjiang Haiyan International Trade, which according to Page Six, is situated six kilometres from an alleged detention centre, which includes a re-education site.

The brand received thousands upon thousands of oat milk powder from the Chinese state between the months of October and February.

This piece of scandal isn't the first time Meghan's food choices came under fire for ethical misadventures.

“Fuelling human rights abuses." Getty

In early 2019, she was under fire for advertising her love of avocados.

At the time, The Daily Mail blasted Meghan for “fuelling human rights abuses, drought and murder,” as a result of enjoying the popular avo and toast combo.

Hopefully the couple will not encounter a wine-gate fiasco in the wake of their string of bad luck when it comes to investing in food based ventures.