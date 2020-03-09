The couple look out of sorts en route to Saturday night's event REX

“It looks eerily similar to the facial expression his mother Diana showed us from the car window once her own rejection from the Royal Family looked inevitable.”

However, she says Harry’s sadness is more professional - rather than personal when it comes to his relationship with his wife.

“Seeing Harry looking equally miserable at a similar moment in his career (although clearly not in his life as he is happily married to a wife he loves, whereas his mother was going through a painful split from Charles) is haunting,” the expert explained.

“It emphasises the fact that, despite all his upbeat grinning poses, his move away from his family and all his ties in the UK is not something that he is doing either easily or without some sadness.”

When it comes to Meghan's animated expression, the expert went on: “Meghan’s facial expression is equally in contrast to the red carpet smiles that she has been producing so brilliantly on their last duties in the UK.

“Her brows are puckered into a frown and her eye expression looks angry.

“Her teeth are displayed, but not in a smile, suggesting tension.

“This look could have been an odd and misleading moment, or any signals of what look like anger and disconnection could have been prompted by something other than one another, but it’s clear Harry’s fans would rather believe the fairytale version of the couple smiling in delight to walk off together into a new and perfect life than the thought that their decision might be causing sadness or any negative emotions from him behind the scenes.”

The new photo is in stark contrast to how the couple appeared as they arrived at the event in central London.

Meghan Markle stunned fans as she hit the red carpet ahead of the annual Mountbatten Music Festival at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night with husband Prince Harry.



The Duchess of Sussex looked every inch a royal in a stunning red Safiyaa gown which was accessorised with Aquazzura heels and a Manolo Blahnik clutch bag, all in shades of red to match hubby’s jacket.

Harry looked dapper in his red coat and military regalia.

The royals later took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the event.

"More from tonight as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined veterans, serving members, world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines for the annual Mountbatten Festival of Music — an event to help raise funds on behalf of the @RoyalMarines Charity," they captioned the series of photos.

The prestigious event marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II as well as the 80th anniversary of the formation of Britain’s Commandos, and aims to raise money for The Royal Marines Charity and CLIC Sarge.

Prince Harry was awarded the role of Captain General of the Royal Marines back in 2017. It is understood that after he steps down as a senior member of the royal family on later this month that he will retain the ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader during a 12-month trial period.