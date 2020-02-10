The Sussexes spoke at a celeb packed event on Thursday Getty

A source revealed to Page Six that Harry spoke about how his mental health was affected by the loss of his mother at the event.

“Harry spoke about mental health and how he has been in therapy for the past few years to try to overcome the trauma of losing his mother,” a source revealed to the gossip publication.



“He talked about how the events of his childhood affected him and that he has been talking to a mental health professional.”

Page Six reports that Gayle King introduced Meghan, who declared her “love for her husband”, before introducing him. Getty

Harry also reportedly told the audience that he has spent the last seven years in therapy dealing with the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

Princess Diana passed away on the 31st of August 1997, after a car crash in a road tunnel in Paris, France. Getty

“Harry also touched on Megxit, saying while it has been very difficult on him and Meghan, he does not regret their decision to step down as senior royals because he wants to protect his family.”



“He does not want Meghan and their son Archie to go through what he did as a child,' the source said.

Meanwhile, a source has revealed that Meghan and Harry have felt a "weight has been lifted off their shoulders" since stepping down as senior royals. Getty

The couple have also been linked to new celebrity friends, as they find their feet after ditching their royal roles.

Later that same evening, Meghan and Harry joined JLo and her husband Alex Rodriguez for dinner, after the event, according to The New York Post.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, are said to have instantly "bonded" with JLo, 50, and A.Rod, 44, during the meal, which took place at Habitat - a ritzy restaurant located inside the 1 Hotel South Beach.

"Harry and Meghan got on really well with Jennifer and Alex... JLo was overheard inviting the couple and their baby Archie to her and Alex's house in Miami to spend time with them and their kids," one onlooker told The Post.