An official spokesperson for Harry and Meghan has said they are not planning to sue South Park and these claims are "baseless and boring".

In a shocking moment, the host describes the character that's obviously meant to depict Meghan as an "Instagram-loving b***h wife," which causes the pair to storm out of the studio and onto their private jet, where they embark on an extremely public "Worldwide Privacy Tour".

After depicting the former royals in their latest episode, called The Worldwide Privacy Tour, it was initally reported that the producers of South Park would be hearing from the Sussexes lawyers as they planned to sue for defamation.

However, an official spokesperson for Harry and Meghan has squashed these claims.

The spokesperson told Newsweek that the rumours about Harry and Meghan planning to slam South Park with "legal ramifications" are "baseless and boring".

