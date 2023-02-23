South Park has poked fun at Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle in spectacular fashion, in what fans of the show and royal watchers alike are calling ''cut throat and brutally honest.''
The Emmy award-winning show has aired for more than 25 years, across 26 seasons and is known for its profanity and dark surreal humour that satirises a substantial amount of real life subject matter.
WATCH: South Park mocks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
For example, across its run it has satirised the likes of Tom Cruise, Michael Jackson, Alec Baldwin, Bill Gates, Kanye West and even political and religious figures such as Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and the Pope. And now Harry and Meghan have been added to the long list of public figures South Park has mocked.
In the latest episode, Harry and Meghan are depicted as unnamed Canadian - not British - royals who decide to leave Canada after a morning show host suggests that the prince is a hypocrite for criticising journalists despite acting as a journalist himself in writing a memoir and questions whether the princess really wants her privacy.
An official spokesperson for Harry and Meghan has said they are not planning to sue South Park and these claims are "baseless and boring".
Paramount
In a shocking moment, the host describes the character that's obviously meant to depict Meghan as an "Instagram-loving b***h wife," which causes the pair to storm out of the studio and onto their private jet, where they embark on an extremely public "Worldwide Privacy Tour".
After depicting the former royals in their latest episode, called The Worldwide Privacy Tour, it was initally reported that the producers of South Park would be hearing from the Sussexes lawyers as they planned to sue for defamation.
WATCH: Inside Harry and Meghan's rented Californian mansion
However, an official spokesperson for Harry and Meghan has squashed these claims.
The spokesperson told Newsweek that the rumours about Harry and Meghan planning to slam South Park with "legal ramifications" are "baseless and boring".
