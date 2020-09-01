Prince Harry (left) and Meghan Markle (right) have been reportedly been secretly pitching an idea for a lucrative project to several major American television networks. Getty

Whether the top-secret project is a television series or something else remains to be seen, but whatever it is, the pitch will likely attract the eye of several studio execs.

Speaking to Life & Style, another insider hinted that the studio's big bosses will be willing to pay plenty to get the couple to spill the juicy details of the royal family.

“Everyone is intrigued about what goes on in within palace walls, and they [Harry and Meghan] hold the key to a vault full of royal secrets,” the source said.

The Sussexes have reportedly been meeting with top Hollywood execs since June, but the details of their reported pitch still remains a mystery. Getty

“Studio heads are willing to pay millions, enough so they never have to work again. It would be hard for anyone to resist.”

While nothing has been confirmed, the source went on to say that if a project was to be given the green light, it would no doubt be another cruel blow for the Queen.

“[Her Majesty] didn’t think it could get any worse after the release of Finding Freedom,” said the insider, who went on to claim that the Queen she is still “livid” as a result of the book’s release.

The Queen (pictured) is said to be "livid" about what was published in Finding Freedom. Getty

News of Harry and Meghan pounding the pavement comes after it was reported streaming music giant Spotify are keen to get the Sussexes on board to create podcasts.

According to a report in The Mirror, Harry and Meghan are set to be offered a lucrative megadeal to produce podcasts for Spotify’s 120 million subscribers.

“Of course, money is no object. Meghan Markle will be more or less able to name her price for exclusively working with them on a podcast series,” an insider claimed to the publication.

“The Duke and Duchess have been on their hit list for a while and a detailed proposal is set to be presented to Meghan’s US agent in a matter of weeks.”