Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s dream of living a simple life in the US has seemingly been beset with drama ever since they officially stepped down as senior royals in late March. Getty

"If the Sussexes decided to leave California, I think they would more likely to go somewhere like New York City,” Brittani told the British publication.

The royal expert went on to claim that the Big Apple would be a better fit for the former royals, given that people are used to seeing high-profile celebs, so there wouldn’t be “bothered” as much.

She said several Hollywood heavyweights have already left La La Land in search of a more peaceful existence, with some opting for the tranquillity of the South.

Whispers suggest the former royals have their hearts set on moving to the East Coast. Getty

"Several in Hollywood are making the move to Nashville as it's more laid back and the paparazzi aren't there, but I don't see that for Harry and Meghan.

"It's a great city, but I don't think it would be on the radar for the Sussexes. I think the most likely is New York, if they were to make a move," she added.

Harry and Meghan’s East coast relocation rumour comes after it was reported the couple’s decision to move their young family to LA had turned out to be anything but idyllic.

Rumour has it Harry and Meghan are likely to spend lots of time in New York City – if not move their indefinitely. Getty

Taking place against the backdrop of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Harry, 35, Meghan, 38, and 1-year-old Archie quickly found themselves adjusting to their new US life while living in isolation.

Now, violent mass protests have broken out across the United States, sparked by the death in police custody of unarmed black man George Floyd.

What’s more, a source told New Idea that Harry is deeply troubled by what he’s witnessing in the US and that it’s becoming clear that their dream life isn’t panning out as hoped.