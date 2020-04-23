Despite the lack of visitors, Prince Harry revealed that he is relishing the time he is able to spend with his family at this time.
"There’s a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time,” Harry said during a video call with charity Well Child.
“Being able to have family time — so much family time — that you almost think, ‘Do I feel guilty for having so much family time?'
"You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics.”
Of course, the couple are still trying to find ways to support others during in LA during the pandemic, such as having video calls with charities and delivering food to those in need.
“Meghan said is she wanted to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy,” Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food’s executive director, told People.
“There’s obviously a great deal of love and selflessness between them.”