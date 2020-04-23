Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spotted out and about in Los Angeles several times since moving there.

They have been delivering food for charity, Project Angel Food, which prepares meals for people living with critical illness who are at risk of Covid-19, and they have also been pictured taking their dogs out for a walk.

But, aside from these few outings, the couple have been isolating at home with their son Archie and it has been revealed that the couple have had no visitors to their new home in LA.

“They only leave their house for charity work,” a source tells People.

“They spend their evenings at home as a family. They haven’t had any visitors.”