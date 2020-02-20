As per the norm for senior royals, the pair will join the entire royal family at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9 before concluding their royal duties on March 31. A 12-month transition period will follow so that official arrangements on the split, which was announced by Prince Harry and Meghan in January, can be agreed.

Harry is expected to attend the London Marathon in April as Patron, and the couple will also make a trip to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games in May - but not in a royal capacity.

The couple intend to split their time between the UK and Canada, with their spokesperson revealing they will be in the UK "regularly".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will step back as senior royals next month Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan will be represented through their UK foundation, the spokesperson confirmed.

The news comes after Her Majesty the Queen decided to refuse them the ability to mark themselves under the Sussex Royal brand.

The couple have extensively used the brand name on their website and plan to launch their charity Sussex Royal, The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, later this year.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple have accepted they have to make the changes.

The Queen has refused to let the couple mark themselves under the Sussex Royal brand Getty Images

"This will be humiliating for Meghan and Harry, but they really don't have a choice in the matter," says a royal source.

"The royal branding could earn them many millions of dollars in the US, but they will need to rethink everything.

"Pretty soon they could just be celebrities and nothing more."