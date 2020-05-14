The Duke of Sussex is rumoured to be looking to his pal George Clooney for support, as he and Meghan Markle settle into their new digs in Tinseltown. Getty

Harry apparently looks up to George as a “big brother figure” and, as such, values his advice on how to navigate living in Hollywood, the insider added.

What’s more, aside from being a good sounding board for Harry, the source claimed that the Ocean’s Eleven star is probably helping the royal look for work in the area.

“Harry’s grateful to have him in his corner,” the insider said.

Prince Harry has reportedly turned to his friend George for advice, to help him adjust to the very different lifestyle he’s now leading in L.A. Getty

The royal revelation comes after it was revealed Meghan and Harry’s explosive tell-all biography topped the bestseller list – despite the book itself not been published yet.

According to Amazon’s website, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family is currently sitting at number one in the “royal biographies” list.

While the book won’t officially hit stores until August 20, with an online version available on August 11, it still managed to reach number one within 24 hours of its pre-order release.

Harry apparently looks up to George as a “big brother figure” and, as such, values his advice on how to navigate living in Hollywood. Getty

According to the website, the tell-all promises to give fans an “honest, up-close, and disarming portrait” of the couple, who stepped down from royal duties on March 31.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the book's British co-author Omid Scobie shared the news about the book hitting the number one spot on the first day of its pre-order release.

“Excited to announce that #FindingFreedom, a biography written by myself and @CarolynDurand, will be available worldwide in August,” Omid wrote.