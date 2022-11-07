Sources tell New Idea exclusively that Harry, 38, is being encouraged to get a DNA test to set his mind at ease, once and for all. Getty

Indeed, late last month. Meghan confirmed on her podcast that testing revealed she is 43 per cent Nigerian, and she’s “going to start digging deeper into this”.

“Meghan thought it would be interesting information to have for her kids, but without Harry’s results, they’d only be able to give them half the picture,” says a source.

“Whether he went through with it is anyone’s guess – it must be a sensitive subject for him.”

Harry has long tetchily rejected speculation that his biological father is James Hewitt. The former cavalry officer, now 64. had a five-year affair with Princess Diana while teaching her sons to ride horses.

It is understood the illicit relationship began two years after Harry’s 1984 birth, but that hasn’t stopped palace scuttlebutt – even though most courtiers agree that Harry is looking more like 73-year-old Charles as the two men age.

A publishing insider, who spoke to New Idea on the condition of anonymity, says, “Harry has been pushed by his ghostwriter [J.R. Moehringer] to dig deep into the relationship with his father, so it’s likely he will have addressed the Hewitt rumours in Spare.

“What is certain is that Harry will reveal in this book that he feels Charles hasn’t been much of a father even though they almost certainly share the same DNA.”

