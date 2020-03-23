Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a heartwarming message in honour of Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom. Getty

On Sunday, Prince Harry and Meghan shared a heartwarming message in honour of Mother's Day in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Taking to their Sussex Royal Instagram account on Sunday, the Duke and Duchess shared an emotional message to "honour mums all over the world".

“Mummy. Mum. Mom. Mama. Granny. Nan. Thank you,” the message read.

An accompanying caption stated: “No matter what you call your mum, this Mother’s Day in the UK, we honour the mums all over the world who do so much every single day, and now more than ever.”

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the post, with one fan writing: “Happy Mother’s Day, Duchess Meghan and all the Mums enjoying this post.”

Another person stated: “Happy Mother’s Day to you too. Sending love your way,” along with a kiss emoji.

A third person added: “Happy Mother’s Day to all those who celebrate it today.”

Harry and Meghan’s tribute comes after Kate Middleton shared three delightful throwback snaps of herself and her family, along with a heartwarming message for Mother’s Day.

Taking to Instagram, the Duchess posted a carousel of images, which featured a previously unseen snap of Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four.

Harry and Meghan’s tribute comes after Kate Middleton shared three delightful throwback snaps of herself and her family. Getty

“To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time. Happy Mother’s Day,” Kate captioned the snaps.

In the never-seen-before snap of George and Charlotte, the youngsters are being carried by their parents, Wills and Kate, in what appears to be a race during a family fun day.

Kate wrapped up her touching Mother’s Day tribute by sharing a gorgeous photo of a handmade card crafted by her eldest son, Prince George.