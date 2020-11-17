Piers slammed Prince Harry (pictured) for signing a reported $200 million deal with the streaming giant, after it “exploited” his parents in the current season. Getty

The 10-part regal drama, which centres on the explosive marriage between Princes Charles and Princess Diana, according to Piers, portrays them in an “incredibly unflattering light”.

He described how the late Princess of Wales is depicted as a “petulant and slightly bonkers bulimic,” while Harry’s father, Prince Charles, came across as a “loathsome piece of work”.

He also claimed the Queen’s portrayal as a “cold, heartless and inhuman woman” is especially unfair, given Diana allegedly once told him Her Majesty was very supportive towards her.

But the GMB host went on to say that he found it “truly staggering” Harry allegedly doesn’t share in his brother William’s reported anger over their parents being “exploited”.

“Far from being outraged by Netflix making a fortune by rubbishing the royals like this, his response has been to join his wife Meghan in striking their own massive multi-million-dollar deal with them,” Piers wrote.

“By doing so, Harry is literally accepting money made from humiliating his own family, especially his own mother whose experience with the press he constantly holds up to demand greater deference for his wife Meghan.”

British broadcaster Piers Morgan recently labelled Prince Harry (left) and Meghan Markle's (right) visit to the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Remembrance Sunday a publicity stunt. Getty

The British broadcaster later suggested Harry must have been aware of how Netflix “rubbished his family” long before he signed his deal – given three seasons of the drama have been released.

“The hypocrisy of his money-grabbing gold rush to Netflix Towers is truly jaw-dropping when you consider how passionately he's always defended his family's privacy and railed against 'tabloid intrusion' against both his mother and now his wife, whom he openly likens to facing the same trials as Diana,” he wrote.