Speaking about his personal connection to Africa, Harry said on Monday: “It’s where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died.”

Fans noticed the line sounded just like William’s comment in 2021, when he said: “And in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors.”

And that wasn’t the only unusual similarity.

Harry also mentioned Meghan, saying “and [Africa is] where I knew I’d found a soulmate in my wife.”

Meanwhile William said in 2021: “It was here in Scotland, 20 years ago, that I first met Catherine. Needless to say, the time when you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart.”

The similarities between the two speeches sent some royal watchers into a frenzy, with many taking to Twitter to call out Harry for “copying” his brother.

“Prince Harry copied the format of this speech of Prince William’s too,” one penned.

Another said: “Do they not have one thought of their own between them!”

Some came to Harry’s defence, however, saying it was only natural that he and William would write similar speeches given their shared life experience.

Both royals experienced the traumatic loss of their mother and found comfort in the places where they had memories of her.

Both also shared special moments with their wives abroad; William met Kate in Scotland, Harry spent time with Meghan in Botswana before proposing.

While this makes the similarities between the two speeches seem harmless, some fans took issue with some of Harry’s other comments.

They called the royal out for using broad generalisations while speaking about the entire continent of Africa.

“Harry treats Africa as a country rather than a continent,” one said, another adding: “He was going on about Africa - and not South Africa the country… Does he not know the difference?”