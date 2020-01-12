A new report claims Prince Harry was forced to confront David Beckham over claims his wife Victoria leaked stories about Meghan Markle. Getty

“Harry is very protective of Meghan, and decided to deal with the matter head-on, by directly contacting his good pal, David.



“Harry was very polite, but obviously it was a pretty awkward exchange and David was mortified.



"He quickly put Harry right, and the two men agreed to move on — but it certainly made things awkward for a while. It later turned out the leak probably came from a beauty salon. Afterwards, they got things back on track, but it took a few months.”

Meghan and Harry have announced their plan to step down as senior royals. Getty

The same report claims the pair have since reconciled their differences.

In other related news, Queen Elizabeth has called an emergency meeting between key royal family members to discuss what to do about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell exit announcement.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently made public their intention to step down from royal duties and move part-time to the U.S.

PEOPLE reports that Her Majesty will be joined by Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles at her country home of Sandringham, Norfolk, this coming Monday.

The Queen is "deeply upset" by Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's decision to take their baby Archie and move to America part-time. Getty

The publication also claims that the Duchess of Sussex “will participate via phone if it happens within the right timeframe”.



“Following a series of meetings and consultations across the last few days, there is a range of possibilities for the family to review which take into account the thinking the Sussexes outlined earlier in the week,” the palace insider said.

"The Queen didn't know, William didn't know," the former palace staffer insisted. Instagram

“As we have said previously, making a change to the working life and role of the monarchy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex requires complex and thoughtful discussions. Next steps will be agreed at the meeting,” the palace source added. “The request for this to be resolved ‘at pace’ is still Her Majesty’s wish. The aim remains days not weeks. There is genuine agreement and understanding that any decision will take time to be implemented.”