Prince Harry has and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back as senior member’s of the royal family and move to Canada with their son Archie came as a shock to the world.
Now, insiders have revealed that Harry did it all for Archie.
“He wants to shield his son from the negativity and tension he would’ve been exposed to back in England,” a source tells Us Weekly.
What’s more Harry’s upbringing in the spotlight influenced the decision.
“[Harry] knows what it’s like to grow up in the spotlight, and he wants to give Archie the most normal upbringing possible,” another source added.
The couple announced their decision to step back as senior members of the Royal Family back in January.
At the time Harry spoke out about their choice during a charity event for Sentebale.
“It brings me great sadness that it has come to this,” he said.
“The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.”
The couple have since carried out their last official engagement attending the Commonwealth Day service in London.
They will however still undertake a number of engagements for their various patronages.