Harry made the decision for Archie. Getty Images

The couple announced their decision to step back as senior members of the Royal Family back in January.

At the time Harry spoke out about their choice during a charity event for Sentebale.

“It brings me great sadness that it has come to this,” he said.

“The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.”

The couple made their last official engagement. Getty Images

The couple have since carried out their last official engagement attending the Commonwealth Day service in London.

They will however still undertake a number of engagements for their various patronages.