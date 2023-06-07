A solemn Prince Harry took to the stand, the first British royal in more than 130 years. Getty

“The situation in Australia was awful for me and there was supposed to be an agreement that once I had done the press call on arrival, I would be left to get on with my gap year in private,” he wrote.

Reflecting on a specific article published in September 2003 about his time on the property, Harry revealed how at the time, he naively believed that following the initial press call, he would be left alone to enjoy his gap year and work as a jackaroo.



RELATED || Prince Harry "falling apart" amidst legal troubles

“I was a teenager, and this made it clear that there was nowhere in the world, not even the Australian outback, where I wouldn’t be hounded by the press or paparazzi.”

“The most interesting part of this article for me is the line that I was staying inside ‘watching videos’ instead of working outside to avoid the camera crews.”

“I’m not sure how they knew what I was doing inside, the whole purpose of me avoiding the cameras was to avoid everyone knowing what I was doing at all times. It was suffocating.”

Prince Harry spent three months on a remote Queensland property in 2003. Getty

“I was only in Australia with a couple of UK bodyguards, so this is the kind of thing I would have moaned about over the phone and in voicemails.”

He also spoke candidly about a “secret” trip to Noosa, which the press had somehow been tipped off about, and knew where to wait to capture snaps of the Prince as he enjoyed the beach.

“I was only in Australia with a couple of UK bodyguards, so this is the kind of thing I would have moaned about over the phone and in voicemails.”

The phone hacking trial is expected to conclude by the end of this month, with a ruling from the judge expected sometime in the latter half of 2023.