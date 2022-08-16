Harry and Meghan are attending a series of charity events Getty

However, there hasn’t been any announcement that the couple will catch up with family while in the country.

So far sources have told The Sun there are no plans for the Sussexes to visit the Cambridges even if they’re only around the corner.

It’s also unlikely the Queen will make time for her grandson as she’ll be busy swearing in the new British Prime Minister and Privy Council.

There have been no reports the visit will include a brotherly catch up Getty

It’s believed Harry and Meghan will stay at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor during their trip since they renewed their lease on the cottage in April.

Frogmore is just a five minute walk from Adelaide Cottage where Kate, Will and their children are moving to later this month.

According to reports, the couple chose the cottage to be closer to the Queen. They will hold on to their previous residence as a ‘country retreat’.

Harry and Meghan will stay at Frogmore cottage. Getty

The UK trip is the second time this year Harry and Meghan have crossed the pond. In June they made this trip for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

It was also rumoured they were invited to spend the summer with the Queen at Balmoral but chose to stay in the States while they prepared for the upcoming release of Harry’s memoir.

