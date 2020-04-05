Harry and Meghan could face a future of financial woes. Getty Images

Scobie then said that Harry and Meghan didn’t have the money to start a foundation.



"I think that is why they didn't go down the route of starting a foundation because they don't have an unlimited fund behind them to start that.



"They would have had to fundraise alongside raising their own money as well. They have spent the last few years not earning a living.



"As a royal, your expenses are covered but you don't earn a salary. It will be very tough for them especially in the few months ahead.



"No-one knows when there is an end date to this. This could follow us for some time. That will provide different obstacles to the couple that they weren't expecting."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Getty

The news comes after Harry and Meghan relocated from Canada to Los Angeles with their baby son, Arhcie Harrison.

A royal insider claims that the former Suits actress didn't have to twist her husband's idea when it came to moving to the City of Angels.

An source told The Sun: "I think she always wanted to be back here, she always dreamed of the full-blown Hollywood lifestyle and this kind of clout. And I don't think it was even that hard to persuade Harry.

Harry, Meghan and their baby son Archie Harrison have moved to Los Angeles. Getty

"He was smitten and star struck over the whole thing. I don't think she had to twist his arm to move to Hollywood."

"Now she is back home, near her mom, her friends and her PR team. She doesn't have to ask for permission from the royal family in how she chooses to live her life and she can acquire income in all sorts of fields."