Rumour has it there’s trouble in paradise for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as sources claim their grand new life in L.A. is falling apart. Getty

“They’ve all been shattered as he and Meghan struggle to adjust to the real world. They thought they’d be living the dream, but it’s turned into a nightmare,” the insider said.

According to the source, the plan was to get work immediately and start bankrolling the cash but with the coronavirus pandemic their grand plans have been put on hold.

With the world now in lockdown, Harry and Meghan are seemingly finding it difficult to get new deals in motion, the source claimed.

After stepping down from the royal family at the end of March, Harry and Meghan had hoped to make a fresh start in Hollywood. Getty

Harry is apparently bored and feeling trapped and the loneliness of being holed up at home is said to be driving him mad and he’s missing his old life.

“Not being able to see anyone or do anything is putting a strain on their relationship. They’re bickering more than usual,” the insider added.

What’s more, the couple are also under financial strain with cash-strapped Harry allegedly having to turn to his father to pay the bills.

As such, the couple are rumoured to be considering heading home, where at least their accommodation expenses would be taken care of.

The Queen is supportive of their decision and “wants to see [Harry] come home” but they would have to return to some kind of royal duties which Meghan allegedly isn’t keen on.

“There’s a lot of back and forth with the queen right now. They’re trying to reach a middle ground where everyone can be happy,” the source added.