Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to release a never-seen-before photo of their son Archie to celebrate his upcoming milestone first birthday. Getty

“You can expect to see him,” the spokesperson told the British publication.

Harry and Meghan’s decision to give fans a glimpse into their private life will no doubt excite many royalists, who haven’t seen Archie since before Christmas.

Since relocating to Canada, and now L.A., Harry and Meghan have intentionally shielded their firstborn son from the public – with the royals only stepping out recently for charity.

The Duke and Duchess, who are renowned for keeping their son out of the spotlight, have reportedly confirmed they will share a happy snap of the toddler on his May 6 birthday. Instagram

Sunday Times royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah also took to Twitter to share a snap of the reported article, along with a comment about the upcoming milestone event.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will give the world a rare glimpse of their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor next month when they publicly mark his first birthday on May 6,” Roya wrote.

The announcement comes after Harry and Meghan were captured stepping out from quarantine to volunteer for a West Hollywood food charity service.

A spokesperson for the royal couple reportedly confirmed to The Sunday Times that an image of Archie will be made public on May 6. Getty

Sporting jeans and facemasks, the couple were recently spotted walking hand in hand as they delivered food to critically ill people for the food charity Project Angel Food.

The non-profit charity services some of the community’s most vulnerable residents, including those living with HIV, cancer, kidney failure, diabetes and congestive heart disease.

Many residents have compromised immune systems, which places them at greater risk during the coronavirus pandemic, which makes the service even more necessary.