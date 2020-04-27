Rumour has it, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to publish a tell-all book, in which they detail their stepping down as senior members of the royal family. Getty

It’s understood the book will chronicle the couple’s very public relationship and potentially expose more regal revelations surrounding their decision to step down as senior royals.

As Harper's Bazaar royal editor-at-large, Omid is well versed in all things about the couple, but despite the rumour, he or Carolyn are yet to confirm their involvement.

The British publication also reported the apparent interview between the royals and the commentators allegedly took place prior to Harry and Meghan moving abroad.

The news comes after it was revealed Harry and Meghan are set to release a never-seen-before photo of their son Archie to celebrate his upcoming milestone first birthday.

The Duke and Duchess, who are renowned for keeping their son out of the spotlight, have reportedly confirmed they will share a happy snap of the toddler on his May 6 birthday.

According to Express, a spokesperson for the royal couple reportedly confirmed to The Sunday Times that an image of Archie will be made public on May 6.

“You can expect to see him,” the spokesperson told the British publication.

Harry and Meghan’s decision to give fans a glimpse into their private life will no doubt excite many royalists, who haven’t seen Archie since before Christmas.

Since relocating to Canada, and now L.A., Harry and Meghan have intentionally shielded their firstborn son from the public – with the royals only stepping out recently for charity.