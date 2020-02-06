Harry is loving relaxing in Canada with his son Archie Instagram

Meghan feels free since ditching her royal role Getty

The details back up reports from last week that Meghan is enjoying her life away from the royal family.

According to Us Weekly, the Duchess of Sussex feels "free" and "has never been happier" since she and the Duke ditched their royal roles.

"Meghan feels free. She has never been happier. She’s happy to be out of London,' the source told the magazine.

"She was surprised at how quickly everything happened.

"They knew they’d have to relinquish their titles, but the pace it happened surprised everyone.

"The palace thought it would take longer, but they went with it."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked away from their senior royal roles in early January Getty

On January 8, Meghan and Harry made a statement on their Instagram account stating their wish to quit as senior royals, and that they planned to spilt their time between the UK and North America.

Rumours were rife that the couple felt shut out from the monarchy as the "firm" moves towards a more streamlined future, which focusses on Prince Charles and Prince William.

Harry spoke out at his sadness over leaving the royal family Getty

Prince Harry spoke out on January 19 about his "great sadness" that they were leaving the royal family.

Addressing a dinner for his Sentebale charity at The Ivy restaurant, he said: “The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly.”

Harry told friends and supporters: “It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges.

"And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.”

The Duke claimed he wasn't walking away from the royal family but that despite their wishes, it "wasn't possible" to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and the Military without public funding.