Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have posted their final message on their Instagram account, one day before they officially step down as senior royals on March 31. Getty

“Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference – as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line – together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise.

“What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic,” the couple added.

Harry and Meghan went on to say that while they won’t be using the Sussex Royal handle any more fans can still expect to hear from them and learn of their important work elsewhere.

Taking to their Sussex Royal account, the Duke and Duchess shared a lengthy message, in which they thanked their “community” while reflecting on the recent global changes. Instagram

The message continued: “As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute.

“While you may not see us here, the work continues."

According to People, a spokesperson for the couple reportedly stated on Monday: “Both the Instagram account and website will remain in existence online for the foreseeable future.

The spokesperson added: "For now, there will be no additional information on their next steps.”

Harry and Meghan stated that while they won’t be using the Sussex Royal handle any more fans can still expect to hear from them and learn of their important work elsewhere. Getty

The Duke and Duchess concluded their final farewell by thanking fans for their continued support and urged everyone to remain united amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!

“Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another,” they concluded.