Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Buckingham Palace office has confirmed the couple have officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family. Getty

Meghan and Harry shocked the world on January 6 with their bombshell announcement that they wished to step back from their roles as senior royals.

After announcing their last day would be March 31, Harry and Meghan revealed they were letting go of their London staff, as they didn’t plan to keep a Buckingham Palace office.

According to the British publication, the palace issued a statement on Monday that confirmed it will no longer be commenting on enquires relating to Harry and Meghan moving forward.

The Duke and Duchess’ new “out-of-office” email reply has come into effect, which reveals they have officially left the building. Getty

The statement read: “No other royal communications representatives act on behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including palace spokespeople, Household representatives nor royal sources.”

Harry and Meghan’s out of office reply comes just one day after they posted their final message on their Instagram account.

Taking to their Sussex Royal account, the Duke and Duchess shared a lengthy message, in which they thanked their “community” while reflecting on the recent global changes.

While they won’t be using the Sussex Royal handle anymore, the royal couple said fans can still expect to hear from them and learn about their important work elsewhere.

“As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute.

“While you may not see us here, the work continues,” the message read.