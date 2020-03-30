The rumour mill has been on overdrive the last few months with people speculating whether Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to announce their next pregnancy. Getty

Harry and Meghan, who relocated from the UK to North America at the start of the year, are also rumoured to be heading south from Canada to Hollywood.

As a result of the move, the source said the royal couple are not looking at bringing baby number two into the picture just yet, but rather focusing on Archie for the time being.

“They just want to get firmly settled into their new surroundings first and give Archie as much attention as they can,” the source claimed.

Harry and Meghan have reportedly revealed they don’t have any immediate plans to give Archie a little brother or sister just yet. Getty

“They’re still enjoying these precious early days with him. They’re committed to having another baby, but don’t want to put too much pressure on the situation.”

Over the weekend, it was reported Harry and Meghan had already made the transition from Canada to Los Angeles with their baby son, Archie Harrison.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly touched down in the City of Angels, where they will reportedly start their new life after quitting the royal family.

At the start of March, sources told Mail Online the royal couple planned to splash some serious cash renting a sprawling $20million Malibu mansion.

The lavish property, which boasts a whopping eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, is reportedly called Petra Manor.

According to the publication, if Harry and Meghan were to rent out the Malibu mansion, it would reportedly cost them a whopping $15,950 a night.