Prince George recently celebrated his 10th birthday. Instagram/Kensington Royal

In an appearance on British free-to-air news channel TalkTV, royal expert Charlie Rae said the move could be interpreted as a means of "modernising" the royal family.

"The royal rules are different now. He would not necessarily have to follow the old formula of going into the military and then royal life."

"In theory, there is nothing to stop George from pursuing a career as an astronaut, for example, if that's what he wants, before becoming King," a family friend of the Wales family is reported to have also said.

He may be third in line to the throne, but at the end of the day, George is still a kid. Getty

Historian Hugo Vickers said the change in tradition was "significant."

"It shows that times are moving on. [But] military service allows members of the Royal Family to have a sense of normal life, grants them a certain amount of freedom and teaches them all sorts of timekeeping and presentation skills which prove to be important for Royal duties."

Her Royal Highness served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service from the tender age of 19, driving ambulances during WWII, whilst His Majesty, King Charles served in both the navy and airforce from 1971 until 1994.

Prince George's father William then followed in both his father and grandmother's footsteps, undergoing seven years of training at the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst.

Only time will tell what path George will take in the future, for now, he's just enjoying being a kid.