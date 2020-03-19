Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be home-schooled from next week, as part of newly implemented measures to help curb the coronavirus pandemic. Getty

Thomas’s has four schools, in Battersea, Clapham, Kensington and Fulham, and while several students are believed to have been tested, no one has received a positive result for COVID-19.

A spokesman for Thomas's schools said: "Due to the increasing numbers of children and staff being absent from school due to the coronavirus situation, Thomas's London Day Schools have decided to move to remote learning from Friday 20 March.

"From this date the curriculum will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through this system.

"This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they are unable to attend school,” the spokesperson said.

The royal update comes after it was revealed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly gone into isolation with their son, Archie, in Canada, as the pandemic continues.

According to US Weekly, the Duke and Duchess are not taking any chances, especially where their son is concerned, and have taking extra precautions to maintain their safety.

Having just returned to Canada following their final engagements as senior royals, the royal couple are reportedly “observing the quarantine” with their 10-month-old son.

“They are following the rules put forth by the World Health Organization,” the insider adds,” a source told the publication.