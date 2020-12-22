The Cambridges shared their 2020 Christmas card via Instagram last week. @kensingtonroyal Instagram

After releasing their official Christmas card last week, royal fans were delighted to see Kate and Will positively glowing with Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, donning warm autumnal colours and large smiles – particularly the youngest!

But the little royals’ fashion choices did turn some heads.

With little Louis pictured front and centre wearing long pants, it has become clear that Kate and Will have decided not to subject their youngest Prince to the same clothing rules that applied to George when he was his little brother’s age.

Seven-year-old Prince George (left) is currently third in line to the throne. His five-year-old sister Charlotte (right) is fourth in line and his two-year-old brother Louis is fifth in line. Getty

Traditionally, young boys born into aristocracy or royalty are meant to wear shorts up until the age of around five to eight years old.

According to etiquette expert William Hanson, dressing children of the upper class in trousers rather than shorts is considered “suburban."

“Trousers are for older boys and men, whereas shorts on young boys is one of those silent class markers that we have in England,” the expert told Harper’s Bazaar UK back in 2018.

While Kate and Will stuck to tradition with their first-born - only allowing George to publicly don trousers for the first time when he was nearing five-years-old and served as a pageboy at Prince Harry’s wedding – the Duke and Duchess have clearly loosened the reigns when it comes to their third child. It’s always the way, isn’t it?

The Duke and Duchess' youngest son seems to be getting away with a whole lot more! Getty

In the Christmas card, little Louis has already been promoted from shorts to trousers, and at the age of only two!

It appears that not even royalty are immune from the classic parental tendency to ease up the rules after each child.

It’s alright though, as Louis may just have to don George's royal hand-me-downs one day.