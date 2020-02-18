Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark is reportedly recovering from minor surgery after he sustained an injury while skiing in Switzerland last week. Getty

The official notification also stated that the “outpatient” procedure isn’t likely to impact on any of the prince’s prescheduled appointments over the coming weeks.

“The shoulder injury does not affect The Crown Prince’s official programme,” the statement read.

Frederik underwent the procedure in the outpatient department at the Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen, one of the largest hospitals in Denmark and the most specialised.

The Royal House issued a statement on Monday that confirmed the prince was recovering after undergoing a procedure, which went according to plan Getty

The Crown Prince reportedly hurt his left shoulder while skiing in Switzerland with Crown Princess Mary and their four children.

Frederik’s unexpected surgery comes after he and Mary seemingly caused a controversy in their home country after it was revealed they secretly own a ski lodge.

The royal couple were criticised after Frederik announced in parliament they were planning on spending a 12-week stay at their personal villa in Verbier, Switzerland.

According to Mail Online, parliament members were shocked to find the royal couple owned the villa at the affluent ski resort, which is frequented by the British royal family.

The Danish far-left parliamentarian party Enhedslisten reportedly hit out at the couple for keeping the fact they own such a lavish property quiet.

Following the backlash, the Royal Court issued an official statement, which reiterated that everything to do with the private villa is paid for by the royal couple’s personal funds.