"A big help to all of us landed early this morning from a cloudless sky at Copenhagen Airport," Frederik began.
"I was invited to attend the landing of the world's largest cargo aircraft, where the cargo of 1,000,000 face masks and 170,000 protective suits and other protective equipment will be a major help to the home care system in the coming years in the fight against COVID-19.
"I would like to extend a huge thank you to all involved who have made flights with protective equipment from China possible," he wrote.
Frederik’s recent update comes after he and his family shared a message from isolation, as the country remains in lockdown due the coronavirus pandemic.
Taking to Instagram, the royal couple and their brood previously posted a heartfelt video message, which was recorded for a TV special, Denmark Stands Together.
In the clip, which was filmed in the Crown Prince’s family home in Copenhagen, Frederik, Mary and their children spoke candidly about being in lockdown, 9Honey reported.
Speaking in Danish, Frederik told viewers: "We would like to thank all those who work hard so that we can all get through this difficult time.
"You who hold together the community… You make an indispensable effort. Thank you very much for that,” he added.
Frederik then urged the nation to take care, before Princess Mary reportedly gave thanks to those working on the frontline and caring for people affected by COVID-19.