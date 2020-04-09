Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark has briefly left isolation and the confines of his home at Amalienborg Palace to oversee the arrival of a special delivery. Getty

"A big help to all of us landed early this morning from a cloudless sky at Copenhagen Airport," Frederik began.

"I was invited to attend the landing of the world's largest cargo aircraft, where the cargo of 1,000,000 face masks and 170,000 protective suits and other protective equipment will be a major help to the home care system in the coming years in the fight against COVID-19.

"I would like to extend a huge thank you to all involved who have made flights with protective equipment from China possible," he wrote.

Taking to Instagram, the prince shared a selfie at the airport, along with a lengthy message, which revealed how the precious cargo is going to help in the fight against coronavirus. Instagram

Frederik’s recent update comes after he and his family shared a message from isolation, as the country remains in lockdown due the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, the royal couple and their brood previously posted a heartfelt video message, which was recorded for a TV special, Denmark Stands Together.

In the clip, which was filmed in the Crown Prince’s family home in Copenhagen, Frederik, Mary and their children spoke candidly about being in lockdown, 9Honey reported.

Frederik ventured out to Copenhagen Airport to witness the delivery of thousands of masks and personal protective gear for the nation’s frontline health workers. Getty

Speaking in Danish, Frederik told viewers: "We would like to thank all those who work hard so that we can all get through this difficult time.

"You who hold together the community… You make an indispensable effort. Thank you very much for that,” he added.

Frederik then urged the nation to take care, before Princess Mary reportedly gave thanks to those working on the frontline and caring for people affected by COVID-19.