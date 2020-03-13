Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary have reportedly fled Switzerland and returned to their home in Denmark, following the outbreak of the Coronavirus. Getty

“In the light of the increased situation in Denmark in connection with the handling of the spread of COVID-19, the crown prince party has decided that the family should return home from Switzerland,” the statement began.

“The Crown Prince Couple find it most natural to return home and stand together with the Danish people during a time that requires much of everyone and when there is a common responsibility to look after each other.”

The couple’s four children, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine began their 12-week exchange in January, but due to the virus outbreak, they will continue their studies in Denmark, according to the statement.

The royals had been residing in the nation while their children attended a school exchange at Lemania-Verbier, but with the flu virus pandemic worsening, they opted to return home. Getty

Following Frederik and Mary’s announcement, Queen Margrethe II cancelled all of the royal family’s remaining plans for her upcoming 80th birthday in April.

In an official statement, which was shared to Instagram, the palace shared the news about the Queen birthday, and announced that all other activities would be cancelled.

“Her Majesty the queen has returned home this evening from her annual winter break in Norway,” the statement began.

The Royal House issued a statement that confirmed the Danish royals would be returning to their home immediately as a result of the worsening Coronavirus situation. Getty

“In the light of the spread and its consequences for society, the queen has decided that all planned activities and events related to the next 80th birthday in April will be cancelled.

“The participation of the royal family in other official program points in the coming weeks will also be cancelled.

“Upon return to Denmark, the queen has taken residence at Fredensborg Castle, where the queen will stay so far,” the statement concluded.