Prince Charles has seemingly dropped a subtle clue that might suggest he favours one of his grandchildren a little bit more than the others. Getty

The partially hidden snap is similar to a shot of Charles and George, which was first seen in a video message the Prince recorded to support Earth Hour in 2015, Hello! reported.

In the said snap, Charles is cuddling George, who is wearing a cute outfit, consisting of a white sun hat and navy dungarees.

In the recent video, which features a similar photo of George in the background, Charles praises Britain’s healthcare workers while addressing the effect of the virus on the nation.

While the subtle detail may have gone unnoticed to many, eagle-eyed fans would have noticed a photo of Charles’ eldest grandchild Prince George in the background. Instagram

“Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus, luckily with relatively mild symptoms, I now find myself on the other side of the illness, but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation,” Charles began.

“As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible, and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed.

“At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all of those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness,” he added.

The partially hidden snap is similar to a shot of Charles and George, which was first seen in a video message the Prince recorded to support Earth Hour in 2015. WWF

The prince concluded his speech by urging people to take care of one another while remaining optimistic until the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control.

“None of us can say when this will end but end it will. Until it does, let us all try and live with hope and, with faith in ourselves and each other, look forward to better times to come,” he said.