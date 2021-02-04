Experts have suggested that if Camilla (left) does take her place on the throne alongside her husband, she won’t have any of his power – or financial clout. Getty

“When Charles becomes king, he will inherit what the Queen has and her duchy [territory and realm], and Charles will have to hand over his duchy to William. It goes with the job,” he tells New Idea Royals Monthly.

This could cause friction as Camilla may feel her children and grandchildren are due an inheritance, given she’s been part of the royal family for 15 years. But while the Queen might choose to gift Camilla some personally owned items, for instance, jewellery or artworks, no-one will know the true nature of her will until after her death.

“The Queen has a special dispensation by law saying no-one can see her will,” David explains. “So we don’t know, but we can make a fair guess. We know, almost certainly, that Balmoral and Sandringham, and all the expensive items [will be left to Charles].”

But while the bulk of her estate will go to Charles, Her Majesty will likely leave certain items to her younger blood relatives.

“As someone in her 90s with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she’ll want to provide for Harry, William, Beatrice and Eugenie.”

It is this, royal watchers believe, that could cause Camilla to feel sidelined on behalf of her two children – Laura and Tom – and their children.

The 73-year-old is very close to her five grandchildren from her first marriage to Andrew Parker-Bowles, and earlier this year talked about how much she missed them during the UK’s first COVID-19 lockdown.

A portrait of Camilla and her grandchildren was displayed prominently in her living room and visible in photos of her around that time.

Although since reunited, Camilla told BBC’s Radio 5 in July how much she was looking forward to hugging them, explaining, “You’re so excited because you haven’t seen them for three-and-a-half months.”

Whatever happens to Camilla’s inheritance, under law, if the Queen leaves property to her successor – in this case, Charles – he need not pay UK inheritance tax.

“This is what the Queen Mother did – she had a similar dispensation and surprise, surprise, left her entire estate to the next successor, the Queen – the one person who wouldn’t have to pay tax,” David says.

But this also means Charles may not directly own much of his inheritance, either. David adds: “A lot of the properties are owned by a trust.”

