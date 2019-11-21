No love lost between these two. Getty

Prince Andrew's reputation has been left in tatters after his friendship with billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein came to light, along with claims he was intimate with an underage girl.

Prince Andrew has pledged to cooperate with authorities as they investigate Epstein's criminal activity.

Following his train wreck interview on BBC Newsnight, the Queen stripped her favourite son of all his royal duties, meaning the Duke of York with no longer conduct royal or public duties and will step back from all patronages.

A close friend of the shamed Royal told The Sun that the meeting between him and his mother was 'devastating for both of them'.

"The Queen summoned the Duke to Buckingham Palace to tell him her decision.

"It was a devastating moment for both of them. His reputation is in tatters.

"It is unlikely he will ever perform royal duties again. He is disgraced."

As for Prince Charles, the future King of England reportedly pushed for Prince Andrew to step down from all his Royal duties.

A senior Palace source told the publication: "Charles was very involved in the decision as heir to the throne. He knew action had to be taken. The Duke knew he couldn’t fight any more. His royal career is over.

"There will be no activity for any charities. No public activities whatsoever.

"But the Queen has told him he remains a member of the Royal Family. He will still appear during Trooping the Colour and on the balcony at major events."